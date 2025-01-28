Flow Announced as Keynote Sponsor for Digital Retail Africa 2025

IT News Africa is pleased to announce Flow, a leading commerce media platform, as the Keynote Sponsor for the upcoming Digital Retail Africa 2025 (DRA2025) conference.

The highly anticipated Digital Retail Africa 2025, the continent’s premier event for retail innovation, engagement, and experience, is set to take place on 30 January 2025 at the CTICC in Cape Town. It is organized by IT News Africa in partnership with Proudly South Africa, e-Commerce Forum South Africa, and Retail Brief Africa.

The event will also offer ample networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with retail industry leaders, tech entrepreneurs, and influencers from across Africa and beyond. Flow’s sponsorship and participation will further enhance the event’s offering and stature, ensuring its contribution to innovation and industry growth.

The conference will feature a diverse range of topics, including:

The Entry of Global E-commerce Giants into South Africa: Threats and Opportunities

AI-Driven Inventory Management: Optimizing Stock, Reducing Waste, and Enhancing Supply Chain Efficiency

Global Retail Delivery Best Practices and Strategies for Success

Understanding Consumer Behavior in the Evolving Digital Retail Landscape

Tackling Retail Fraud and Policy Abuse: Strategies for Prevention and Protection

Leveraging Data Analytics for Enhanced Customer Experience

AI-Driven Personalization: Redefining Customer Engagement in Retail

As the Keynote Sponsor, Flow will take center stage at the event, delivering an insightful keynote presentation on The Future of Retail Media: Transforming How Retailers and Brands Engage Audiences.

Daniel Levy, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Flow, will explore how retail media is reshaping the connection between retailers, brands, and high-intent audiences. This dynamic ecosystem—powered by audience monetisation and strategic off-site advertising—is driving a new era in retail and digital marketing. Levy will dive into actionable insights into the key trends and strategies shaping this transformative space and discover how collaboration is fueling growth and innovation across the industry.

“We are thrilled to be the keynote sponsor for DRA2025, an event that reflects Flow’s commitment to empowering retailers, marketplaces, brands, and agencies through transformative technology,” said Levy. “By unlocking new revenue streams and providing a competitive edge, Flow is helping businesses thrive in an era of rapid digital transformation. As Africa embraces this shift, we’re excited to connect with industry leaders and share our vision for a future where first-party data drives innovation, collaboration, and growth.”

How to Register: Attendees can enjoy a 50% discount on registration fees by using the coupon code DRA@50LESS. Click here to secure your spot today.

About Flow

Flow is a leading commerce media platform, trusted by top retailers, marketplaces, brands, and media agencies to monetise audiences, activate off-site ads, and boost campaign performance.

What they offer

For Retailers and Marketplaces:

Create your own commerce media network using the data you already own. Unlock new revenue streams, monetise your audiences, and attract the largest digital ad budgets in the world.

For Brands and Media Agencies:

Supercharge campaign performance with Flow’s exclusive 1st-party buyer data. Gain a competitive edge with access to a marketplace of hyper-targeted audiences more likely to convert.

https://flowplatform.com/

About Digital Retail Africa 2025

Digital Retail Africa 2025, hosted by IT News Africa, is a premier conference that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and specialists to explore the latest trends and challenges in the digital retail sector. The event provides a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration, aimed at driving the future of retail in Africa.

For more information, visit Digital Retail Africa 2025 or email events@itnewsafrica.com for inquiries.