Are We Surrendering Too Much Personal Power to Smartphones and AI?

Smartphones and tablets have revolutionized the way we work, communicate, and entertain ourselves. Enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI), these devices empower us with instant access to information and tools that make life smarter and more efficient. From enabling remote work to streaming entertainment anywhere with an internet connection, personal technology has transformed our daily routines. Businesses, too, leverage this technology, using AI and smartphone data to analyze consumer behaviour and tailor marketing campaigns with unprecedented precision.

But this growing reliance on technology raises critical questions: Are we surrendering too much control to our devices? Are the trade-offs worth the risks to privacy and autonomy? Let’s explore the ways smartphones, tablets, and AI are encroaching on personal boundaries and the implications for individuals and society.

The Subtle Power of Tracking Technology

Tracking technology is not new. In the early 2000s, Google used eye-tracking software to map user behavior during online searches (Granka, 2007). The data revealed that most users focused on the top-left corner of screens, aligning with natural reading patterns. However, Google did not clearly disclose these practices, and many users unknowingly consented by agreeing to terms of service they had not read.

Today, this lack of transparency persists. Many users download apps without reading end-user agreements, inadvertently granting access to personal files, photos, and even cameras. FaceApp, for instance, gained access to over 150 million users’ images under a broad, irrevocable license (Koetsier, 2019). Such examples highlight how easily personal data can be exploited.

The Reach of AI in Everyday Life

AI now extends far beyond passive data collection. Social media platforms and video-sharing sites use AI tools to monitor user reactions, such as smiles or frowns, to gauge content preferences. However, this approach often oversimplifies complex human emotions, leading to inaccurate assumptions.

Many apps also track users’ locations and transactions. Smartphones constantly log movements, enabling AI assistants like Alexa and Siri to learn patterns of behaviour, from shopping habits to personal conflicts. This data can lead to troubling profiling practices, categorising individuals based on their behaviours, purchases, and social circles.

Governments and corporations could exploit this information. For example, China’s social credit system rewards or penalises citizens based on behaviour, affecting access to loans or travel. Similar systems could be used by employers or financial institutions, raising concerns about fairness and discrimination.

The Dark Side of Data Vulnerability

The vast amounts of data collected by smartphones and AI are vulnerable to misuse. Hackers could exploit these platforms to commit fraud, steal identities, or blackmail individuals. High-profile figures, such as celebrities and influencers, are especially at risk of scandals or exploitation through data breaches.

This potential for abuse underscores the urgent need for safeguards. Who controls these AI platforms? Who can access the data? Without answers to these questions, the influence of technology companies over our lives will continue to grow unchecked.

Striking a Balance

Technology offers undeniable benefits, but its intrusion into personal boundaries is a growing concern. Addressing this issue requires transparency, stricter regulations, and public awareness about the risks of data sharing. While smartphones, tablets, and AI have enhanced our lives, it is critical to question whether the trade-offs are worth the erosion of personal autonomy.