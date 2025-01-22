Exabeam Launches AI Cybersecurity Solution

Exabeam has announced the debut of LogRhythm Intelligence Copilot, a generative AI-powered capability that provides actionable insights to security teams and accelerates workflows. This release strengthens Exabeam’s position as a recognized innovator, offering true AI to automate cybersecurity while others fail to deliver.

LogRhythm Intelligence Copilot uses purpose-driven AI to assess the nature and impact of a cyber threat and suggest the next measures. The new functionality helps security teams to respond more quickly, think more strategically, and confidently neutralize threats.

Exabeam delivers AGAIN. 🚀 Meet LogRhythm Intelligence Copilot: AI-powered insights, faster workflows, & actionable threat summaries. Forget buzzwords—this is real AI for SOC teams. Read more: https://t.co/KPllBdqFvF pic.twitter.com/vlhZSLMngy — Exabeam (@exabeam) January 20, 2025

Less than 90 days after Exabeam joined forces with LogRhythm, the company released LogRhythm Intelligence to empower self-hosted LogRhythm SIEM customers with machine learning-based AI. Embedded in LogRhythm Intelligence, it delivers automated Threat Summaries, which provide a concise overview of critical detections, categorize threats using the MITRE ATT&CK® framework, and recommend next steps tailored to each case.

Drawing on the success of Exabeam Copilot, the fastest-adopted feature in the cloud-native New-Scale Security Operations Platform, LogRhythm Intelligence Copilot empowers customers with faster threat response, contextual insights, and improved communication of threats. Empowering novice and seasoned analysts alike, LogRhythm Intelligence Copilot is a productivity win for overworked teams.

“While others talk about innovation, we deliver it,” said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Exabeam. “The cybersecurity industry is flooded with buzzwords and half-baked AI tools that add complexity without solving the problems SOC teams face. Exabeam technology isn’t just about AI for AI’s sake—it’s about delivering real, measurable outcomes. With Exabeam, AI-powered cybersecurity isn’t a pipe dream; it’s a reality—security teams benefit from simplified workflows that produce immediate results, streamlining daily workflows.”

