Thursday, January 23, 2025
Updated:

Exabeam Launches AI Cybersecurity Solution

Exabeam has launched LogRhythm Intelligence Copilot.
Mamsi Nkosi

Exabeam has announced the debut of LogRhythm Intelligence Copilot, a generative AI-powered capability that provides actionable insights to security teams and accelerates workflows. This release strengthens Exabeam’s position as a recognized innovator, offering true AI to automate cybersecurity while others fail to deliver.

LogRhythm Intelligence Copilot uses purpose-driven AI to assess the nature and impact of a cyber threat and suggest the next measures. The new functionality helps security teams to respond more quickly, think more strategically, and confidently neutralize threats.


Less than 90 days after Exabeam joined forces with LogRhythm, the company released LogRhythm Intelligence to empower self-hosted LogRhythm SIEM customers with machine learning-based AI. Embedded in LogRhythm Intelligence, it delivers automated Threat Summaries, which provide a concise overview of critical detections, categorize threats using the MITRE ATT&CK® framework, and recommend next steps tailored to each case.

Drawing on the success of Exabeam Copilot, the fastest-adopted feature in the cloud-native New-Scale Security Operations Platform, LogRhythm Intelligence Copilot empowers customers with faster threat response, contextual insights, and improved communication of threats. Empowering novice and seasoned analysts alike, LogRhythm Intelligence Copilot is a productivity win for overworked teams.

“While others talk about innovation, we deliver it,” said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Exabeam. “The cybersecurity industry is flooded with buzzwords and half-baked AI tools that add complexity without solving the problems SOC teams face. Exabeam technology isn’t just about AI for AI’s sake—it’s about delivering real, measurable outcomes. With Exabeam, AI-powered cybersecurity isn’t a pipe dream; it’s a reality—security teams benefit from simplified workflows that produce immediate results, streamlining daily workflows.”

