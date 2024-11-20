Exabeam Collaborates with Cloud Security Pioneer for Next-Gen AI-Driven Cloud Security

Exabeam, a worldwide cybersecurity firm that provides AI-driven security operations, has announced a partnership with Wiz, a cloud security pioneer.

This collaboration enhances enterprises’ threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) capabilities, resulting in a more secure and resilient cloud environment. The Exabeam New-Scale Security Operations Platform’s open architecture enables it to offer a best-of-breed ecosystem with hundreds of product integrations, accelerating time-to-value and strengthening on-premises and cloud security.

“As organizations embrace cloud environments, the surge in cyberattacks is unprecedented, and visibility alone is not enough. Exabeam and Wiz are coming together to deliver what has been a missing piece in enterprise security,” said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Exabeam. “By uniting cutting-edge cloud security intelligence from Wiz with AI-powered analytics from Exabeam, we are transforming how security teams defend against evolving threats. Together, we’re empowering enterprises with the unmatched ability to see and stop attacks before they escalate.”

As cloud adoption continues to increase, so do the opportunities for new attack vectors. According to Gartner, by 2027, investigations involving cloud or third-party infrastructure will account for more than two-thirds of all reported incidents. This surge in cloud-focused threats makes it crucial for organizations to adopt more robust, integrated cloud security strategies that provide complete visibility and actionable intelligence across hybrid environments.

“At Dataminr, we’re thrilled to see two of our key security partners join forces to elevate our platform’s protection. The integration of comprehensive cloud security insights with AI-driven behavioral analytics will not only strengthen our defenses but also streamline our security processes, enhancing our ability to safeguard both our data and customers.”- Ryan Mednick, Senior Director, Cybersecurity and Trust at Dataminr

The Wiz integration will improve cloud security insights and streamline onboarding to the Exabeam New-Scale Platform by combining Wiz’s deep insight into toxic risk combinations with Exabeam AI-driven behavioral analytics, enabling teams to track attack trends and remediation over time.

“Our partnership with Exabeam aims to make cloud security more accessible and effective for our customers,” said Oron Noha, VP of Product Extensibility & Partnerships at Wiz. “By combining our capabilities with advanced threat detection tools from Exabeam, we’re giving security teams the ability to see potential risks more clearly and respond faster. This partnership ensures that organizations can better protect their cloud environments without adding complexity to their operations.”