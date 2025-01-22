Revolutionizing Healthcare in Rwanda: A New Era

Philips, a pioneer in health technology, has donated 390 Lumify handheld ultrasound machines to the Imbuto Foundation, a Rwandan non-governmental organization that oversees health, education, and youth development projects.

This significant initiative, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, aims to improve medical imaging capabilities across the country, thereby supporting Rwanda’s healthcare transformation, advancing regional care quality, and enabling better healthcare for the people.

Philips Lumify is a smartphone and tablet application that integrates transducers with an ultrasound app, providing diagnostic capabilities for quality ultrasounds in remote and underserved areas, thereby enhancing medical imaging accessibility.



The portable and user-friendly design provides high-quality imaging capabilities for obtaining critical clinical data quickly in a variety of point-of-care scenarios, including emergency medicine, critical care, and primary care, such as prenatal maternal healthcare.

“A critical goal of our work at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is to bring health technology to underserved areas of the world to help improve health outcomes,” says Joe Harb, Senior Program Officer, Innovative Product Introduction, Gates Foundation. “By providing healthcare professionals with the tools needed to deliver high-quality care, we are proud to build a stronger and more resilient healthcare system in Rwanda to drive change.”

The Philips Lumify handheld with tele-ultrasound capability also enables real-time remote collaboration for healthcare workers, such as community-based midwives or nurses, with specialists for expert consultation at the point of care.

For example, during a patient scan, the device can stream the camera feed, voice, and live ultrasound images to a healthcare professional remotely. The smartphone’s front-facing camera can also display the transducer’s position alongside the ultrasound image, facilitating effective telehealth consultations and support.

“Imbuto Foundation, in collaboration with our partners, remains committed to empowering healthcare professionals in Rwanda with the knowledge and skills needed to use the Philips Lumify ultrasound device effectively. This initiative aims to improve healthcare delivery and ensure better patient outcomes nationwide. This partnership comes at a pivotal moment, reinforcing our efforts to enhance healthcare access and quality for all,” says Vugayabagabo Jackson, Deputy Director General in charge of Programs at Imbuto Foundation.

Following the handover ceremony, Philips initiated a comprehensive “Train the Trainer” session. This session provided approximately 20 ultrasound technologists from the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) with a full day of theoretical and hands-on training on the Lumify ultrasound devices. The training is designed to ensure that these technologists are well-equipped to utilize the Lumify ultrasound devices effectively and, in turn, teach and equip health workers—nurses, midwives, and clinical officers—in rural areas with fundamental ultrasound skills to incorporate into their regular diagnostic care routines, enabling them to identify the risk of complications leading to better clinical outcomes.

In addition, the partners will continue to work closely with the Imbuto Foundation and the Ministry of Health to ensure that healthcare professionals in Rwanda have the knowledge and skills they need to make the most of the Philips Lumify ultrasound devices.

“By supplying portable, point-of-care ultrasound devices and comprehensive training, we are not only supporting Imbuto Foundation’s vision but building on the remarkable progress in improving health outcomes in Rwanda over the past two decades,” says Eddy Rizk, Business Leader, Ultrasound, Philips META (Middle East, Türkiye & Africa). “Together, improving the quality of life for countless individuals.”