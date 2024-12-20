Nigeria: PalmPay and Jumia enter Strategic Partnership

PalmPay, a leading Africa-focused fintech operating Nigeria’s most used mobile wallet, and Jumia, Africa’s e-commerce giant, today announce a strategic partnership to enhance the digital payment ecosystem on the continent, starting with payment integrations and co-marketing efforts in Nigeria.

This partnership underscores both parties’ commitment to developing the digital payment ecosystem in Nigeria and grow the use of the cashless economy. WIth PalmPay now available as a payment method, shoppers on Jumia will now be able to pay for their purchases with the option to check out with their PalmPay wallet, ensuring a seamless user experience and transaction reliability through the direct integration.

“We are proud to partner with Jumia as we bring together the best of fintech and e-commerce to redefine the online shopping experience,” said Sofia Zab, Chief Marketing Officer, PalmPay. “This strategic alliance aligns perfectly with our shared commitment to delivering a superior user experience and exceptional value to our customers.”

Speaking on the partnership, Sunil Natraj, CEO, Jumia Nigeria added: “At Jumia, we are dedicated to creating value for our customers by ensuring a convenient, reliable, and secure shopping experience. This partnership with PalmPay strengthens our commitment to enhancing the digital payments within our platform. By integrating PalmPay, we are providing more options for customers to access affordable and quality goods with the convenience of cashless transactions.”

This alliance marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between two industry giants, aiming to drive innovation, increase convenience for consumers, and foster the adoption of digital payments across Africa.