Kenya: Innovative Bundled Fibre Trunks Make Debut

Siemon, a prominent company in network infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new bundled fibre trunks.

Designed to streamline fibre optic network installations and reduce deployment time, these fibre trunks offer a cost-effective and reliable option for a variety of projects.

The new trunks combine high-performance fibre cables into a single, easy-to-manage bundle, optimising pathway fill and significantly accelerating installation. With up to a 50% higher deployment rate, this innovative solution helps businesses and organisations reduce project costs and time-to-market.

“Siemon bundled fibre trunks are a game-changer for network installations,” said Tony Walker, Siemon Fibre Product Marketing Manager. “By simplifying the process and reducing installation time, we are empowering our customers to achieve their project goals more efficiently and effectively.”