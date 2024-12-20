Exabeam Appoints Pete Harteveld as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Exabeam announced the appointment of Pete Harteveld as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Harteveld will lead Exabeam’s efforts to accelerate growth and strengthen the company’s position as the trusted partner for security teams worldwide.

With Harteveld’s deep expertise and extensive experience, Exabeam is uniquely positioned to drive cybersecurity success for global customers and partners as the world’s largest pure-play security analytics and security information and event management (SIEM) vendor.

Harteveld joined Exabeam earlier this year as Leader of Value Creation during its merger with LogRhythm, playing a pivotal role in uniting the two organizations and aligning their strengths to deliver value to stakeholders. With over two decades of experience in M&A and revenue leadership, including previous CRO roles at Aryaka and Veracode, Harteveld has extensive experience in scaling revenue, optimizing sales operations, and building high-performing global teams across cybersecurity and technology sectors.

“Pete Harteveld is a dynamic, driven leader with the vision and experience to take Exabeam to the next level,” said Chris O’Malley, CEO of Exabeam. “His strategic approach to revenue generation, coupled with a deep understanding of our customers’ needs, will be invaluable as we continue to scale and deliver value to our customers and foster a culture of success within our sales team.”

Harteveld’s appointment marks an exciting phase of growth for Exabeam as it continues to deliver world-class solutions and strengthen its position as an AI-driven security operations, security analytics, and SIEM leader. In his new role, Harteveld will lead the unified global sales strategy, focusing on delivering innovative solutions to customers, enhancing partner engagement, and driving alignment across the organization to exceed growth targets.

“The cybersecurity industry is facing growing complexity, from increasing attack surfaces to a global shortage of skilled security professionals,” said Harteveld. “By optimizing how we deliver our solutions and ensuring seamless alignment with customer needs, we can empower teams to better detect and respond to threats, reduce risk, and focus on strategic priorities. I’m excited to lead the next chapter of growth for Exabeam and continue driving innovation in partnership with our talented team, customers, and partners.”

Exabeam also recently announced Mike Byron as Chief Financial Officer.

