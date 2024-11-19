South Africa: TechAccess, Siemon Ink IT Infrastructure Partnership

TechAccess, a leading services and solutions-orientated company in the ICT sector, is proud to announce its new partnership with Siemon, a global leader in high-quality IT infrastructure solutions. TechAccess will now serve as Siemon’s value-added reseller for the South African market, offering Siemon’s cutting-edge passive IT network infrastructure solutions to businesses across the region.

With a strong focus on the data centre industry, TechAccess has built a reputation for delivering turn-key solutions by leveraging the latest innovations in technology. The partnership with Siemon aligns perfectly with TechAccess’ goal of helping clients navigate the complex world of data centres and Enterprise IT infrastructure, providing solutions that meet current and future needs.

“This partnership marks a significant step in expanding our offerings to the Southern African market,” said Jaxon Martin, Managing Director, TechAccess. “By collaborating with Siemon, we can deliver a broader range of high-performance solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients, particularly in the areas of data centre fit-out infrastructure, advanced structured cabling, smart building IT infrastructure and data centre infrastructure design and management.”

Siemon: A century of innovation in IT Infrastructure

Founded in 1903, Siemon has long been recognised as a pioneer in the IT infrastructure industry. Headquartered in the United States, Siemon boasts a global presence with offices and partners worldwide. Siemon offers one of the most comprehensive suites of copper and fibre cabling systems, cabinets, cable management, data centre design services, and automated infrastructure management for data centres, LANs, and smart buildings.

“We are excited to partner with TechAccess to bring our innovative solutions to the South African market,” said Prem Rodrigues, VP of Sales and Marketing – IMEA, Siemon. “This collaboration will allow local businesses to access Siemon’s globally recognised expertise in high-performance IT infrastructure, with TechAccess providing local support and consultation to ensure clients achieve the best possible outcomes for their data centre needs.”

Expanding access to high-performance solutions

As part of this partnership, TechAccess will offer a range of Siemon’s industry-leading solutions, including:

Data Centre & Enterprise Solutions

Turn-key fit out, IT Infrastructure & Advanced structured cabling

These solutions will help South African businesses enhance their IT operations, manage their infrastructure more effectively, and be ready for the demands of future technological advancements, such as AI, IoT, Hyperscale and cloud computing.

Siemon’s global leadership

With over 400 active patents in structured cabling, Siemon remains at the forefront of technological innovation, driven by a commitment to research and development. Siemon’s products are trusted by over 200 of the world’s largest organisations, including NASA, IBM, Amazon, and HSBC.

Siemon’s ISO 9001 and ISO 14001-certified manufacturing facilities emphasise continuous improvement, ensuring that every product adheres to the highest standards of quality and sustainability. In 2023, Siemon’s dedication to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles was recognised with a Gold Rating by EcoVadis, placing the company among the top 5 per cent of over 100,000 companies rated worldwide.