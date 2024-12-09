Air France-KLM Partners with Kolet to Deliver Seamless Global Connectivity with eSIM Technology

Air France-KLM has announced a new partnership with Kolet, a French start-up specializing in eSIM technology. As the group’s new eSIM partner, Kolet will provide customers with a connectivity solution available in over 190 countries at preferential rates.

By visiting Air France’s eSIM portal or KLM’s eSIM portal, or by downloading the Kolet app and entering the code AFKLDATA, customers can easily purchase and install an eSIM on their smartphones. The process is quick, economical, and convenient. Travelers can select a prepaid data plan, gain access to mobile data before takeoff, and enjoy reliable internet connectivity immediately upon arrival at their destination.

Kolet’s eSIM technology allows users to retain their phone number while accessing mobile data. Configuration is straightforward, managed directly through the device’s settings. Kolet partners with leading mobile networks worldwide to deliver competitive prices, seamless connections, and protection against international roaming charges.

Before traveling, customers can install a Kolet eSIM and select their preferred data bundle. Upon reaching their destination, they can instantly connect to the internet, avoiding the high costs associated with data roaming.

Special Offers for New Customers

New users can take advantage of a free trial, which includes up to 1GB of complimentary data valid for two days. Additionally, customers receive an immediate 10% discount on all Kolet data bundles. Notably, purchasing a data bundle does not require an Air France or KLM flight booking.

Exclusive Benefits for Flying Blue Members

Flying Blue, the Air France-KLM loyalty program, is integrated into this partnership. Flying Blue members will earn 10 Miles for every euro spent on Kolet data bundles. They can also earn 250 Miles by referring friends or family members who purchase their first data bundle.

Moreover, Flying Blue members in France and the Netherlands can use the Flying Blue+ payment service to pay for their data bundles in full or in part with Miles. This functionality is seamlessly integrated into the Kolet app and the dedicated websites.

This collaboration between Air France-KLM and Kolet offers travelers a modern, cost-effective solution for staying connected globally while enjoying added rewards for Flying Blue members.