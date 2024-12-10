Education App Triumphs at 2024 FNB App of the Year Awards

The 2024 FNB App of the Year Awards have once again recognized the top performers in South Africa’s app development community.

The event honored apps that are changing lives, industries, and businesses nationwide at a lively ceremony in Johannesburg that brought together tech enthusiasts, industry leaders, and aspiring developers.

The Significance of the Awards

Since its establishment, the FNB App of the Year Awards have sought to reward apps that solve real-world problems, create digital transformation, and foster an innovative culture. The competition is open to developers, entrepreneurs, and businesses that produce innovative apps across multiple categories.

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers emphasized the importance of fostering innovation in the digital age. “These apps are not just tools; they are solutions that reflect the ingenuity and resilience of South African developers,” Celliers said.

Award Categories and Winners

Matric Live, an education app designed to empower Grade 10 to 12 learners, stood out among the competition with its dynamic approach to education. The app provides students with interactive video lessons, gamified study experiences, mock exam simulations, and an AI chat feature, making it an invaluable tool for preparing for matric exams and enhancing their engagement and effectiveness in their studies.

Matric Live was also acknowledged in two other categories, securing wins in Huawei Category 15 and Best Breakthrough Developer.

The app’s co-founder, Lesego Finger, expressed immense pride and excitement upon receiving the award.“We are absolutely thrilled to have won this prestigious award; the competition pushed us to our limits, from the technical judging to the live pitch. Winning the FNB App of the Year title is a milestone for us, and we look forward to the opportunities it will bring.”

The recognition carries a substantial prize worth R250,000, which includes admission to an international IT conference of their choice.

The awards ceremony also highlighted other outstanding apps across various categories. Notable winners included:

Best Financial Solution: Vault22

Best Educational Solution: Mediclinic Baby

Best Health Solution: October Health

Best Agricultural Solution: FarmRanger

Best African Solution: Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef

Best Consumer Solution and Most Innovative Solution: Checkers Sixty60

Best Enterprise Solution: Eyerus app

Best Gaming Solution: Super Dragon Punch Force 3

Best Hackathon Solution: Jiinue

People’s Choice Award: Netstar

This year’s App of the Year winner exemplifies the innovative spirit that drives South Africa’s small businesses and entrepreneurs,” comments Andiswa Bata, CEO of FNB Business. “Congratulations to all the winners. It’s inspiring to see many aspirant coders and budding tech entrepreneurs innovating to solve key challenges impacting the country.”