New RIOT & MediaTek Wi-Fi Solutions Boost South Africa’s Connectivity

MediaTek has successfully integrated its Filogic 830 chipset into RIOT Network’s second-generation CROWDNet Core Nodes, a community mobile broadband provider in South Africa, which powers nearly 2 billion connected devices annually.

The successful deployment of the CROWDNet nodes has enabled RIOT Network to realize its goal of providing unrestricted internet at a low monthly cost while being profitable. To date, RIOT Network, in collaboration with Sonke Telecommunications, has used the nodes to link over 800 houses and 5000 users in Olievenhoutbosch to unlimited Wi-Fi services.

“With each new connection, RIOT Network is highlighting the role of innovative fixed-wireless solutions in extending broadband access and improving digital inclusivity,” said Rami Osman, Director for Business Development, MediaTek Middle East and Africa. “We look forward to supporting RIOT in building a future where high-quality internet is accessible and impactful for all.”

The RIOT Network intends to make fast, unlimited Wi-Fi services available to people in townships and underprivileged regions. Its CROWDNet Nodes provide a new approach to constructing user-operated network infrastructure. Community members operate some of the core network devices in exchange for a portion of the charge collected from neighbors who utilize the service.

CROWDNet, powered by MediaTek Filogic 830, provides affordable, last-kilometer broadband to communities without the need for towers or fiber. This high-performance SoC allows device makers to build powerful applications on an energy-efficient, Wi-Fi 6-ready platform.

MediaTek’s Filogic 830 chipset delivers a unique balance of high performance and cost-efficiency, allowing us to keep operational costs low while maximizing network reliability and speed,” said Jarryd Bekker, CEO at RIOT Network. “This combination of affordability and sustainable business growth is pivotal to our vision of expanding digital access in underserved communities. Our work in Olievenhoutbosch near Centurion demonstrates the power of reliable, affordable internet, creating new opportunities for economic and social engagement.”