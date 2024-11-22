SGU School of Medicine in Grenada Unveils Online Learning Platform

St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, has launched the SGU Global Medic Club online learning platform. The SGU School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council, which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME).

The exclusive digital resource, aimed at students currently pursuing their A Levels, International Baccalaureate, foundation, or upper secondary curriculum at SGU-affiliated schools within its global network, provides educational support to prospective students considering a career in medicine.

SGU Global Medic Club provides affiliate schools with an opportunity to complement their efforts in supporting future medical professionals and serves as a convenient substitute for those lacking the resources to dedicate to their club.

The Applicant Course Collection provides essential materials to assist students preparing for medical school applications, whilst the Academic Course Collection teaches them key ideas in numerous medical sub-disciplines. The Clinical Course Collection delves into clinical skills and medical specialties, whereas the Medicine in the 21st Century Course Collection explores cutting-edge medical trends and breakthroughs.

The portal’s Global Physician Course Collection provides valuable information for students interested in studying medical career choices in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Students who enroll in the program and finish the courses will be ranked on a global leaderboard and awarded certificates to commemorate their learning experience. These credentials can subsequently be used to support their medical school applications.

Aurelie Lily Phommarack, Associate Director, International Academic Affiliations at SGU, said, “We are thrilled to launch this exciting new e-learning platform across our global affiliate network. The SGU Global Medic Club is easy to enroll in, and students can benefit from specially tailored resources created by our expert faculty, ensuring each course collection is relevant to their individual preferences.

This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting students to achieve their dreams of medical careers, helping them on their medical degree track through our ethos of academic excellence. We are delighted to be supporting the development of future doctors around the world through this unique and exclusive learning portal.”