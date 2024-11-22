Exclusive: Perry Offer Discusses ReveNet’s Innovative Solutions for MNOs

On November 11th, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) were introduced to a game-changing new solution at the prominent Mobile Monday event. ReveNet, a new entrant in the application-to-person (A2P) SMS market, has revealed an innovative technology geared to assist MNOs in protecting and even growing their income streams in an increasingly complex and competitive field.

The ReveNet platform, built on advanced analytics, industry expertise, trust, transparency, and sustainability, was launched with enthusiasm and optimism. Attendees recognized its potential to address long-standing challenges in the telecom space, and the platform was warmly received by an expert panel and industry discussion.

This interview with Perry Offer, ReveNet C.F.O. focuses on ReveNet’s inventive solutions for the ASP industry, which address critical concerns MNOs confront while also providing an open, secure, and effective revenue assurance platform.

Can you tell us more about this new addition to the ASP market?

It’s a pleasure to be here, ReveNet is an innovative solution designed to safeguard and potentially boost revenue streams for MNOs in an increasingly challenging landscape. We introduced our platform during the prestigious Mobile Monday event, which featured an expert panel and thought-provoking industry discussions.

Application to Person (“A2P”) SMS messaging continues to present significant revenue opportunities for MNOs. However, the value of mission critical, high deliverability and ubiquity that A2P SMS represents is being undermined by those within the communications ecosystem seeking to avoid paying MNO’s for accessing their Networks, instead seeking alternative ‘grey’ routes. This is not just an increasing threat to MNO’s revenues but is the thin end of the wedge of the challenge to MNOs from global technology platforms as they look to exert increasing control on global communications.

What makes ReveNet’s platform stand out in the market?

Our platform combines advanced analytics, unparalleled industry expertise, and an operating model built on the principles of trust, transparency, and sustainability. This unique combination allows us to offer MNOs a new way of working, with a focus on revenue assurance and building transparent partnerships. Our technology is designed to integrate seamlessly with no Capex or Opex required from the MNOs, ensuring a consistent focus on enabling and assuring key revenues.

Application to Person (A2P) SMS messaging continues to present significant revenue opportunities for MNOs. However, there are challenges. Can you elaborate on these?

Certainly, A2P SMS messaging is indeed a valuable revenue stream for MNOs due to its high deliverability and ubiquity. However, its value is being undermined by entities within the communications ecosystem that seek to avoid paying MNOs for accessing their networks, opting instead for alternative ‘grey’ routes. This not only threatens MNO revenues but also poses a broader challenge as global technology platforms exert increasing control over global communications.

How does ReveNet address these challenges?

ReveNet offers a solution that places security and transparency at the forefront. Our services include real-time analytics through a state-of-the-art client portal, allowing MNOs to control billing, pricing, and other critical elements of their value-added services. We ensure there are no grey routes or hidden costs, just auditable transparency. Our approach is built on extensive research and real-world experience with MNOs, ensuring a smooth onboarding process with no capital expenditure.

During your market research, what feedback did you receive from MNOs?

One commented, “Few, if any, would declare all the traffic they bring into my network. At best, I’m getting maybe 70% of traffic declared based on the SMS rate that I’m given.”

This feedback highlighted the need for a solution like ReveNet, which offers unrivaled transparency and control over network traffic. Additionally, ReveNet has been built on the feedback from extensive research and real-world experience with MNOs and extends a smooth onboarding process with no capital expenditure.

What are the key benefits that MNOs can expect from partnering with ReveNet?

MNOs can expect a new way of working that ensures revenue assurance and transparency. Our platform provides real-time analytics, seamless integration, and a focus on enabling and assuring key revenues without any Capex or Opex. Additionally, our services offer peace of mind with transparent, auditable processes and no hidden costs.

Finally, what message would you like to convey to potential clients?

We are delighted to bring ReveNet to the market and welcome new clients who are keen to take control of the traffic on their networks without the hassle of integrating their workflow. Whether you’re facing challenges with billing, pricing, or suspicious traffic, we tailor our solutions to meet your unique needs and offer a reactive service. It’s time for something different—it’s time for ReveNet.