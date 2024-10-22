Mimecast Welcomes Tech Executive to its Board of Directors

Amol Kulkarni has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Mimecast, with effect from October 1, 2024

Kulkarni is a seasoned technology leader and advisor who has spent more than 20 years with Microsoft and, most recently, CrowdStrike, where he served as chief product and engineering officer. During Kulkarni’s tenure, the organization’s yearly recurring revenue increased from less than $10 million to $3 billion. In addition to his nomination to the Mimecast board, Kulkarni is a senior advisor at Permira and a director at Dynatrace and JumpCloud.

“Amol’s expertise and leadership have driven the explosive growth of many global technology organizations. His counsel will be invaluable to Mimecast, and I couldn’t be prouder to count him among our board members,” said Mimecast CEO Marc van Zadelhoff. “We’ve entered a new era at Mimecast and Amol’s experience leading product innovation and implementation will make an indelible impact on our strategy to forge the future of Human Risk Management.”

“I join the Mimecast Board of Directors with tremendous enthusiasm,” said Kulkarni. “The company has a history of innovation in cybersecurity and has made incredible strides at a rapid pace toward preventing the vulnerabilities that occur at the intersection of humans and technology. Between the launch of its connected Human Risk Management platform and three strategic acquisitions, Elevate, Code42, and Aware, Mimecast is helping to solve complex problems and setting standards of excellence in its approach to innovation in critical areas like artificial intelligence. I’m excited to work with the executive team to build on the company’s strong foundation, adding critical capabilities to its platform and further increasing its leadership position.”

Kulkarni earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pune, a Master of Technology in Energy Systems Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington.