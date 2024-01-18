Mimecast Announces New CEO

Mimecast Limited, a leading email and collaboration security firm, has named Marc Van Zadelhoff CEO. The current CEO, Peter Bauer, will transition to a key collaboration role on the Board. Marc will officially assume the CEO position on Monday, January 22nd.

Bauer will continue as an active advisor. Van Zadelhoff, with nearly 25 years in cybersecurity, brings a focus on customer value and operational excellence, having served as CEO of Devo and COO at LogMeIn.

“I’ve loved leading Mimecast from our founding in 2003 to our current position as a globally recognized, award-winning cybersecurity company. After an amazing and busy 21 years I am looking forward to pursuing my interests in addressing climate change, environmental and social justice, and supporting young entrepreneurs. I am pleased to pass the leadership torch to Marc, whom I’ve known and respected for almost a decade, and look forward to the company’s continued success under his leadership,” said Bauer.

“Welcome to Marc as Mimecast’s new CEO. Your leadership, experience, and expertise will help us take our organization to new heights,” said Michail Zekkos, Board President, “Thank you to Peter for his leadership and I look forward to our continued work.”