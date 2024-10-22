AXIAN Welcomes 3 Directors to Strengthen Financial Services

AXIAN Financial Services has welcomed 3 senior industry leaders to its board of directors, highlighting its commitment to innovation and providing financial services to millions of Africans.

Selma Ribica is the managing partner and co-founder of First Circle Capital, an African venture capital fund with a fintech concentration. As an executive at M-Pesa, Selma has been involved in African Fintech for about 15 years. She established and sold the London-based, award-winning fintech company Lebara Money. Selma consults VC investors around Africa and is a member of the boards of directors of well-known fintech startups.

Henri Rabarijohn, former Governor of the Central Bank of Madagascar and Chairman of BNI Madagascar, brings 24 years of experience in private sector and financial sector development, having served with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and as an independent director for private sector companies. Throughout his career, Henri has supported the development of several emerging countries with financial solutions, measures to boost SMEs, and promote

Tine Wollebekk is the former CEO of Avida Finans AB, a new challenger financial institution aimed at reshaping SME financial solutions. She previously served as CEO of Norwegian Finance Holding and served various C-level roles for SEB, specializing in consumer finance and corporate banking. Tine has also led Telenor Group’s fintech business across Asia and Europe, transforming and scaling industry successes such as Easypaisa in Pakistan and Wave Money in Myanmar.

These appointments reflect AXIAN’s vision to address major challenges inhibiting Africa’s sustainable development by identifying, implementing, and scaling relevant financial services across the continent. Leveraging their world-class experience and qualifications, the new directors will broaden and deepen the board’s capabilities and expertise to ensure that AXIAN’s strategic objectives and day-to-day operations continue to drive positive change.

“I am delighted to welcome Selma, Henri, and Tine to our AXIAN Financial Services Board of Directors. Their addition reflects our ambitious growth plans, and we are excited to hit the ground running to drive innovative solutions across our businesses and the continent. Their first-class insights and industry experience will ensure AXIAN remains at the forefront of innovation, continues to think big, and challenges the status quo.”, says Hassanein Hiridjee, CEO, AXIAN.

The Directors of the Board strongly advocate for the power of inclusive and accessible financial services, believing that broad access to services such as payments, savings, and credits is crucial for boosting economic growth and equality. AXIAN has a proven track record across its business clusters to demonstrate the power of financial inclusion in emerging markets through digital solutions and technological innovation.