Centurion Law Group Appoints New Director of Tax & Legal

Daoudou Mohammad, a trusted legal counsel in the CEMAC region, has been appointed Director of Tax & Legal at CLG’s Pointe-Noire office.

Mohammad provides a wealth of demonstrated expertise that will benefit the law firm’s Africa-wide business as the energy sector in the Republic of Congo and the wider Central African region expands rapidly.

With over 15 years of expertise in business and tax law, gaining a thorough understanding of complicated legal issues and offering excellent client support. Before joining CLG, Mohammad worked as a senior manager at PwC’s Tax & Legal Department in Pointe-Noire, where he oversaw the tax and legal coordination center for Francophone African countries, as well as quality and risk management operations, legal due diligence, and restructuring operations for corporate groups, including mergers and acquisitions and company transfers, among other responsibilities.

Mohammad, who formerly worked as a manager at PwC’s South Africa office, has extensive knowledge of several foreign systems as well as compliance with the highest standards of practice and service delivery, allowing him to adapt to a wide range of legal and cultural situations.

His multidisciplinary background, which includes business, tax, and labor law, as well as foreign exchange regulations and intellectual property, is a significant asset to CLG and will allow him to provide integrated solutions to client needs as well as up-to-date advice on legislative and regulatory developments. Mohammad has a dual master’s degree in Intellectual Property Law and Business Law from Cameroon’s University of Yaoundé II.

The Republic of Congo is in the midst of a huge investment drive, with the goal of accelerating oil and gas development and transforming into a major LNG hub through various large-scale LNG export projects as well as additional exploration and appraisal drilling.

To encourage investment and ease regulatory processes, the country has launched a comprehensive gas code, authorized a new gas master plan led by national oil business Société nationale des pétroles du Congo, and wants to establish a dedicated national gas company. As a result, corporations operating in the Congo require specific tax, legal, and regulatory consulting services to manage changing energy sector legislation.

“Navigating local laws, including taxation on oil and gas revenues, production-sharing agreements, and environmental regulations, demands thorough understanding to ensure compliance and optimize returns. We are excited to have Daoudou Mohammad head up CLG’s tax and legal services in Pointe-Noire, who offers expert guidance on mitigating risks, avoiding costly legal disputes, and ensuring that investments are structured to meet both local obligations and international standards,” states Zion Adeoye, CEO of CLG.