Nokia Debuts in Microwave Technology with New Partnership

Nokia established a strategic cooperation with Zain Iraq to modernize the telecom operator network in southern Iraq.

The 3-year agreement with Zain Iraq represents Nokia’s first foray into the microwave (MW) business, expanding network capacity and modernizing infrastructure to meet future growth and rising traffic demand.

The implementation will prioritize network performance optimization and scalability to support future expansion. Nokia’s solutions will open the door for future advancements in the region while assisting Zain Iraq in increasing network capacity and improving customer satisfaction.

“Our partnership with Nokia enables us to overcome capacity limitations and modernize our network infrastructure. With Nokia’s advanced microwave technology and E-band solutions, we are not only resolving current challenges but also future-proofing our network for future growth.” Emre Gurkan, CEO of Zain Iraq.

The demand for Zain Iraq’s data services has been rising, and the company needs to expand to give its clients the best possible service. To update Zain Iraq’s microwave backbone, Nokia will deploy its cutting-edge microwave technology, including the newest E-band solutions. With this improvement, the network will be able to handle more traffic and be ready for the expected increase in data from more customers using it.

This agreement entails replacing competition equipment and implementing Nokia’s high-capacity microwave technologies. This deployment is centered on the UBT-T XP variant, which has the maximum transmit power on the market. This method minimizes antenna size and tower load, resulting in significant CAPEX and OPEX savings.

Mikko Lavanti, Senior Vice President of Mobile Networks at Nokia MEA, “This deal underscores our strong local capabilities and expertise. By deploying our advanced microwave solutions, Zain Iraq will benefit from an optimized network that is ready to handle the demands of the future, including meeting the needs of its growing customer base.”