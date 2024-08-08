Zoho Announces New Partnerships to Advance Youth Upskilling

Zoho has reinforced its commitment to youth upskilling through new collaborations with BabesGotBytes, a Cape Town-based non-profit established in 2019 that aims to empower and transform women and girls through technology, innovation, training, and economic opportunities, and Code Telligence, an institution that develops digital skills among youth, to provide IT skills training to youth from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Through a six-month boot camp, Zoho and BabesGotBytes are empowering over 40 girls and women by offering training in digital literacy, website and mobile app development, UI/UX design, SQL, and other related topics. This program seeks to close the skills gap and boost the number of women in technology. In addition to working on practical projects, participants will get access to priceless resources, industry mentorship, and hands-on experience.

“We are thrilled to work with Zoho to offer transformative educational opportunities. This partnership will equip students with the skills needed to excel in the digital age and contribute to the tech industry.” Keoikantse Tsholo Botlholo, Founder & CEO of CodeTelligence

Phindiwe Nqanqaru, co-founder and director of operations at BabesGotBytes, commented, “Our partnership with Zoho is a significant step toward advancing women’s empowerment in technology. Our boot camp offers more than technical training; it fosters creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, addressing both the skills and gender gaps in the tech industry.”

Ongoing Initiatives and Growth

Zoho, which experienced a 17% increase in South Africa in 2023, is committed to positively benefiting the local economy and community as it increases its footprint in the region. Zoho intends to continue investing in educational initiatives and partnerships that will help South African youngsters learn and flourish.

“As we grow in the region, we’re committed to ensuring our expansion benefits the local economy and community,” said Premanand Velumani, Associate Director of Strategic Growth at Zoho MEA. “Our growth strategy, ‘transnational localism,’ focuses on staying locally rooted while remaining globally connected. This means hiring locally, expanding our partner network, and investing in local products and digital skills development.”

Since its launch in 2019, Zoho has grown significantly in South Africa, with a 29% CAGR over the previous three years and a 39% increase in its partner network by 2023. In Johannesburg and Cape Town, the corporation increased its local personnel by 86% the previous year. The mainstays of Zoho’s business, such as Zoho One, Zoho CRM, Zoho Desk, and Zoho Books, have been essential to its success in several sectors.

Broader upskilling efforts in Africa

Zoho has initiated upskilling initiatives across Africa, including the “Hope for Literacy” program in Kenya, which promotes quality education and environmental sustainability, and the “J-Hub Africa” program at Jomo Kenyatta University, where students learn cloud-based business applications. In Nigeria, Zoho’s partnership with She Code Africa involves Train the Trainer sessions for low-code technology application development.

“Through these upskilling initiatives, we aim to use technology as a driver of equality and opportunity,” said Andrew Bourne, Regional Head of Zoho Africa. “Our goal is to open doors for those who previously lacked access, helping them succeed and solve significant challenges across Africa.”