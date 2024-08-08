Celebrating Women’s Month with 10,000 Free Ride Hailing

In honour of Women’s Month and the historic 1956 march of 20,000 women to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Bolt is proud to announce the #BoltRoadToEqual initiative to support women-owned businesses. Throughout August, Bolt will provide 10,000 free rides to the value of R50 to women-owned establishments across South Africa, celebrating the remarkable contributions of women in our society and promoting gender equality.

A defining moment: 1956 march

Women’s Month commemorates the courageous efforts of women who have shaped our history and continue to inspire future generations. The 1956 march was a defining moment in the fight against apartheid-era legislation and remains a powerful symbol of resilience and unity. Bolt is committed to honouring this legacy by highlighting the achievements of women in the mobility sector and beyond.

Gender equality

This initiative underscores Bolt’s commitment to gender equality by supporting women-led businesses and ensuring equal earning opportunities for women. By providing free rides to women-owned establishments, Bolt aims to create greater visibility and support for these businesses, fostering an environment where women can thrive.

“Empowerment is at the heart of Bolt’s mission. Bolt is dedicated to supporting female drivers and women-led businesses within its platform. This initiative is a testament to Bolt’s ongoing efforts to create opportunities for women in the mobility sector by championing women entrepreneurs and drivers striving towards a more inclusive and equitable industry.”

How it works:

Open the Promotions tab in your Bolt app. Click on Enter promo code. Type in the code Mbokhoto68 and press the Apply button.

Regional PR Manager at Bolt, Sandra Buyole, says “We are proud to celebrate Women’s Month by supporting women-owned establishments and honouring the incredible women who have shaped our history. This initiative reflects our commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women. By providing free rides to women-owned businesses, we hope to create lasting impact and inspire future generations.”

In Johannesburg, customers can request rides to Constitution Hill and Yococo. In Cape Town, highlighted establishments include Iziko Museum, The Artery, Riverine Rabbit, Theonista, and Sugarbird Gin. In Durban, customers can visit Amazwi Abesifazane, The Chefs’ Table, and Culinary Table.

Source: Bolt