Psira To Provide Update on Libyans Military Training Camp

Two weeks ago, the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority– PSiRA in South Africa was tipped off about a security service provider, Milites Dei Security Services (Pty) Ltd (MDSS), registered with the authority, which is allegedly conducting military style training for, amongst others, Libyan nationals, on a farm in White River, Mpumalanga province.

In an official statement, PSiRA has confirmed to “instructing MDSS to immediately cease all training activities and has deployed its inspectorate to physically inspect the premises to ensure compliance.” PSiRA, together with other government departments, are naturally concerned about these activities and took immediate steps to conduct preliminary investigations and, consequently, they shut down such training.

Tech supported state departments collaborations, the raid and arrests

On the 26th of July 2024, PSiRA, together with other state institutions, conducted a raid on the premises resulting in the South African Police Services- SAPS detaining these Libyan nationals. PSiRA’s conducted ongoing investigations since and gives this matter its highest priority. PSiRA says this matter serious and will continue to investigate the contravention of the PSiRA Act and the code of conduct, ensuring that all necessary legal actions are taken to address this issue.

Expected update

Psira is expected to give an update today on the developments in regard to this case.

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) was established in terms of Section 2 of Act 56 of 2001 to effectively regulate the private security industry and to exercise effective control over the practice of the occupation of security service providers in the public and national interest and in the interest of the private security industry itself.

Source: Psira