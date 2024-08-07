Intelligent Demand Programme Generates $768 Million

Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, announces that its Intelligent Demand (ID) programme, which harnesses data to uncover growth opportunities for channel partners, has generated $768 million in additional revenue for partners in FY24 – up 70% on the previous year’s figure of $450 million.

Leveraging predictive analytics

Intelligent Demand is a data-driven sales and marketing program that leverages predictive analytics to drive growth, enhance customer lifetime value, and identify new markets for partners and vendors. It combines best-in-class data, analyst research, and channel expertise with Westcon-Comstor’s proprietary data science models to deliver precise sales and marketing opportunities.

ROI

End-user leads generated through Intelligent Demand resulted in $768 million in revenue during Westcon-Comstor’s fiscal year 2024 (March 1, 2023 – February 29, 2024).

Throughout the year, Westcon-Comstor completed 532 Intelligent Demand analyses for partners across 28 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Nearly 2,000 individual users are now registered for Intelligent Demand within Westcon-Comstor’s partner community.

Westcon-Comstor connects the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators, and service providers. Propelled by its data-driven approach to driving partner success and growth, the distributor saw revenue increase 8% to $3.69 billion in FY24, with gross profit up 23% and adjusted EBITDA seeing a 26% year-on-year increase.

The growth of Intelligent Demand is the latest demonstration of the company’s ability to empower channel partners to put data at the heart of their business strategy.

Performance analysis

Earlier this year, Westcon-Comstor launched Partner Insights, a reporting tool that allows partners to monitor key performance metrics and embed a data-driven approach to performance analysis, comparing growth by vendor against industry benchmarks and tracking trends by geography, end user, product type, and more.

The launch of Partner Insights followed the publication of Westcon-Comstor’s Bridging the Gap research report, which revealed that partners see data as both their biggest challenge and a major opportunity as they look to achieve growth and transition to recurring revenue models.

Data: Lifeblood

Chief Data Officer at Westcon-Comstor, Atul Damani says “Data is the lifeblood of our partners’ success. As a business we recognise that empowering our partners with actionable insights is crucial for their success. That’s why we’re committed to providing a comprehensive, market-leading data offering, enabling partners to make informed decisions, identify growth opportunities, and accelerate sales. Intelligent Demand is a crucial element of our data-driven approach, and we’re pleased to report that it has generated net new revenue for our partners and vendors.”