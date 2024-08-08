The Valley of Blessings Triumphs in Vuma Competition

The Valley of Blessings won the Vuma My Community Connects competition, showcasing local social innovators empowering women from under-resourced communities and earning an R20,000 prize.

Reverend Matsa witnessed a crisis while working in Centurion’s Olievenhoutbosch community, which led to the formation of the Valley of Blessing. Following the COVID-19 lockdowns, domestic violence increased significantly as males spent more time at home.

“We provided meals for up to 600 people after the pandemic hit. While talking with women in line for food parcels, I noticed bruises and heard their stories of domestic abuse. That’s when I knew I had to do something to help them,” Matsa explained.

The Valley of Blessings stood out for its creative initiative to empower vulnerable women and generate long-lasting transformation. The R20,000 reward will finance sewing skills classes for female abuse victims, giving them significant opportunities to change their lives.

“This is my first win ever, and I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. It’s amazing to know that each of our current trainees will graduate with their sewing machine thanks to this prize,” said Reverend Shelter Matsa, CEO of The Valley of Blessings.

These women learned vital sewing skills from the nonprofit, equipping them for a brighter future. Matsa funded the initiative initially with her own resources and support from family and friends. In 2022, the program received formal accreditation, allowing participants to earn a recognized credential.

“What motivates me is witnessing the positive change in these women’s lives and their growing confidence. My dream is to establish a farm where we can teach agricultural and trade skills, such as welding, to men,” Matsa added.

Taylor Kwong, Head of Marketing at Vuma, commented, “This win exemplifies our commitment to empowering ordinary people to achieve extraordinary things. Reverend Matsa’s story embodies our ethos: ‘Because we can, we must.’ Although the competition has ended, Vuma remains dedicated to uncovering and supporting inspiring community-driven initiatives across South Africa.”

Along the journey, Vuma has recognized many talented individuals in communities such as Soweto, Alexandra, and Mitchells Plain. Our heartfelt congratulations and well wishes go to The Valley of Blessings on their well-deserved win.”