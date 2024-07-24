Social Media Erupts Over Miss SA Contestant’s Nationality

The Miss South Africa (Miss SA) contest has always been a celebration of beauty, intelligence, and cultural diversity. However, this year’s competition has been overshadowed by a scandal involving one of its candidates.

A 23-year-old model and mother-of-one has faced significant backlash on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), due to her Nigerian heritage. Chidimma Adetshina, who was born and bred in South Africa in Soweto at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, joined the Miss SA competition with high ambitions.

The outrage erupted after Adetshina’s admission video was shared on social media.

South African Model, Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina's entry video for Miss South Africa 2024. She made it to the Top 14.

Xenophobic Backlash

Critics argue that her Nigerian father disqualifies her from serving South Africa. Comments have ranged from doubting her eligibility to blatant xenophobic slurs. Many X users questioned her qualifications, with others making xenophobic remarks about her Nigerian background.

Critics argue that her Nigerian father disqualifies her from serving South Africa. Comments have ranged from doubting her eligibility to blatant xenophobic slurs. Many X users questioned her qualifications, with others making xenophobic remarks about her Nigerian background.

To add to the controversy, a fake X account was created to imitate Adetshina, which fueled even more hostile remarks as the account user responded to the comments and tweets, which sparked additional backlash.

The Miss SA Organisation has reiterated that all contestants must be a South African citizen, at least 20 years old, and under 30 as of August 10, 2024, with a valid South African ID document or passport. They have confirmed that Adetshina meets all the requirements to compete.

In response to the negative comments, Adetshina has maintained her South African identity. She stated her initial delight about participating in the tournament, as well as her dismay with the criticism. “The fact that my father is Nigerian does not take away from the fact that I am South African. My mother is South African, and I was born and raised in this country,” she stated

My dad is Nigerian my mum is south African🌹

Support and Solidarity

Many people who believe Adetshina is brave and are rooting for her have also shown support for her amidst the backlash. Some users and public figures have defended her right to participate, highlighting her South African citizenship and advocating for unity and inclusivity.

Many people who believe Adetshina is brave and are rooting for her have also shown support for her amidst the backlash. Some users and public figures have defended her right to participate, highlighting her South African citizenship and advocating for unity and inclusivity.

The controversy surrounding Chidimma Adetshina’s Miss SA pageant participation has sparked discussions about nationality, identity, and inclusivity in South Africa. The controversy has impacted the pageant’s future and public perception, with the impact of these discussions on the pageant’s future uncertain.