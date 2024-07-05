5 Notable Futuristic Innovations by Elon Musk

Elon Musk, born in Pretoria, South Africa, in 1971, showed an early interest in computers and technology. He taught himself programming at the age of 12 and sold his first software, a game called Blastar. This early success was just the beginning of a career marked by pushing boundaries. Musk’s journey from South Africa to the United States was driven by a belief that it was a place where great things were achievable, where his ambitions to make a significant impact on the world could be fulfilled.
1.PayPal