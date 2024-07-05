5 Notable Futuristic Innovations by Elon Musk

Tesla, Inc. is an American multinational automotive and clean energy company headquartered in Austin, Texas. It designs, manufactures, and sells battery electric vehicles, stationary battery energy storage devices (from home to grid-scale), solar panels, solar shingles, and related products and services.

4. Neuralink Corp

Is an American neurotechnology company that has developed, as of 2024, implantable brain–computer interfaces (BCIs), and is based in Fremont, California. Founded by Elon Musk and a team of seven scientists and engineers, Neuralink was launched in 2016 and was first publicly reported in March 2017.

5. The Boring Company

The Boring Company is an American infrastructure, tunnel construction services, and equipment company founded by Elon Musk. TBC was founded as a subsidiary of SpaceX in 2017 and was spun off as a separate corporation in 2018.

Sources: ExO Insight, Wikipedia