Commvault Names Chief Technology and AI Officer

Commvault, a provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, announces that Pranay Ahlawat has been appointed as its first Chief Technology and AI Officer (CTAIO). Ahlawat will report to Chief Product Officer, Rajiv Kottomtharayil and will be responsible for overseeing Commvault’s product vision and development lifecycle. His focus will be on assisting customers in advancing cyber resilience, leveraging modern AI technologies.

Experience in AI, Cloud and Infrastructure software

Ahlawat brings a wealth of experience in AI, cloud and infrastructure software, business strategy, product development, and operations to Commvault. Prior to joining the company, he held leadership positions at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he advised software and Software as a Service (SaaS) companies on cloud and infrastructure. At BCG, he also led global efforts in product innovation and engineering and contributed to the firm’s perspectives on the impact of Generative AI on software development.

“Organisations today are facing unprecedented levels of cyber threats and attacks and require innovative solutions that can help them stay ahead of bad actors and get the most value out of their data. I’m thrilled to join Commvault and help build the next generation of cyber resilience solutions that address customers’ most critical security challenges.” says Ahlawat

Approach transformation

Kottomtharayil says “Pranay brings a wealth of industry expertise on how AI is evolving and revolutionising business operations. Commvault is excited to leverage his industry knowledge to transform our approach to AI, building advanced solutions that enhance our Data Management and Cyber Recovery Platform.”