Key Benefits & Unique Features of MiWayLife Online Platform

MiWayLife has launched a cutting-edge online platform that allows customers to purchase life and funeral coverage from the comfort of their own homes.

It is committed to improving its digital products even further, which includes using the platform to better educate customers about money management and tailor client experiences. Additionally, the company intends to automate repetitive processes with AI technology so that its staff can concentrate on providing knowledgeable advice and individualized support.

“Innovation and client-centricity are central to our mission. By offering a well-crafted digital solution, we empower our clients with control and flexibility, setting new standards in the insurance industry,” says Baker.

Key Benefits and Unique Features of the Online Life and Funeral Cover

Repatriation of Mortal Remains: Enables the respectful transportation of the deceased to their place of residence or chosen burial site while respecting cultural and personal preferences.

Funeral Arrangements Service: Helps with burial or cremation arrangements, including legal document assistance and referrals for unnatural deaths.

Final Expenses Coverage: Provides up to R100,000 for end-of-life expenses such as outstanding debts, medical bills, and property maintenance.

Income Support: Provides up to R8,000 per month for 12 months to help with financial stability during difficult times.

Family Funeral Cover: Extends coverage to immediate family members for total protection.