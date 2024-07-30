Mixed Reactions on ANC’s Facebook Page as Jacob Zuma Exits

The ANC maintains that it has now officially expelled Jacob Zuma after he backed uMkhonto Wesizwe, the newly formed political party, in the recent Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s National Provincial Elections (NPE). The elections saw MK outperform the ANC in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. As a result, the ANC took a hiding in other provinces, leading to it losing its two-thirds majority and power in South Africa.

The ANC’s statement says, “Former president Jacob Zuma has actively impugned the integrity of the ANC and campaigned to dislodge the ANC from power, while claiming that he had not severed his membership.”

Zuma was earlier this year- 2024 by the ANC as he publicly went on to publicly help form and back MK just a few months before the national and provincial elections. However, the ANC stalled and failed to make an active decision until it was too late. At the time, many argued that Zuma’s acts were deliberate and that he had exited the ANC even though he continued to dismiss that. This leaves questions about whether Zuma exited the ANC a long time ago (months before the elections) or if he has been expelled. He has been given “21 days to appeal his expulsion.”

The ANC announces on its social media (myANC) that it will reflect on the outcomes of the recent National Disciplinary Committe (NDC) which expelled Zuma. But this is met by different views:

“We have serious problems than this.” comments Thabani Innocent

“Viva MK Viva.” comments Modiroa Waga Leso

“The 40% old liberation movement to discuss an individual instead of discussing service delivery.” comments Mhlonishwa Sikhosana

“ANC has really fallen.” comments Thando Roto Ntshingila

“The ANC must just focus on 40% election results, which is very disappointing.” comments Mkhonto Ntshangase.

“Don’t forget to discuss about zizi kodwa contract to train the illegal foreigners in our country.. training for army.” comments Law Marule

“ANC is gone.” comments Simamkele Mqayi

“We have serious issues like load reduction which was never introduced before elections. They discuss useless issues. Wake up ANC, Limpopo province is you last hope. 2026 people will show you flames like other provinces. Mark my words.” comments NJ McJerries

“Looks like a celebration.” comments Silulami Qumisho Mbilane

“Sons and daughters of the sellouts are firing freedom fighters from the movement. Their parents some were not in struggle for freedom.” comments Stan Thabi

“Why are they discussing it in the first place?” comments Steyn Swart Zikhonjwa

MK is ANC’s idea

During the election race, politicians say all sorts of things in order to gain supporter, members and votes. In his address during MK’s manifesto launch, Zuma said MK is ANC’s idea. “This is an idea that we discussed years ago with some veterans who were members of the party during the struggle.”