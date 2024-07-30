South African Life Insurance Company Goes Digital

MiWayLife has launched a cutting-edge online platform that allows consumers to effortlessly obtain life and burial cover from the comfort of their own homes. This launch is a critical step in expanding MiWayLife’s product and service offerings, aligning with the growing need for digital insurance solutions driven by changing customer behavior and technological advancements.

Based on the popularity of MiWayLife Direct, which enabled online purchases of life insurance, MiWayLife now presents MiFuneral, a fully digital solution for end-of-life insurance requirements. Without having to speak with an agent, customers may now obtain funeral insurance at their own pace using this innovative platform. Support is guaranteed during business hours, and it provides a simplified, user-friendly experience.

Craig Baker, CEO of MiWayLife, explains the strategic rationale behind this digital shift: “We understand the need for flexibility and convenience in insurance. By going digital, we empower our clients to manage their insurance needs independently, while still offering support from our dedicated team when needed.”

Baker adds, “The rise of InsureTech is driving innovation, and embracing digital solutions was essential. Our aim is to create a shopping experience that is as seamless and hassle-free as those in other retail sectors.”

The timing of this online platform launch is ideal, as growing consumer expectations for convenience and instant access are shaping preferences for digital solutions over traditional methods. MiWayLife’s new platform meets this demand with a user-friendly and supportive digital experience.

“Our online journey is designed to be both simple and comprehensive. We know clients value reassurance before making decisions, so we offer continuous assistance through chat and the option to speak with a representative,” Baker notes.