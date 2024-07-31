New Partnership to Elevate Employee Background Screening

CheckMinistry and FilterBank, a prominent information agency, have announced a strategic partnership to enhance global background screening capabilities.

Under this arrangement, CheckMinistry, as a SaaS background screening company, will use FilterBank’s substantial local expertise and resources to streamline its screening operations. In return, FilterBank will leverage CheckMinistry’s advanced automated screening technologies, powered by RegTech and AI, to perform thorough global background checks for its clients.

“We are thrilled to partner with FilterBank, a company that shares our dedication to accuracy, speed, transparency, and customer satisfaction,” said James Hunsrao, CEO of CheckMinistry. “This collaboration will enable us to offer even more comprehensive and efficient background screening solutions to our clients, no matter where they are located. We are confident that this partnership will create significant value for our customers.”

This strategic alliance is a significant milestone for both firms, demonstrating their dedication to providing high-quality background screening services. CheckMinistry and FilterBank are set to become the preferred choices for enterprises seeking reliable and comprehensive background screening solutions.

Jun Omune, CEO of FilterBank, commented, “We are excited to team up with CheckMinistry. This partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide reliable information and enhance our clients’ decision-making processes. By combining our strengths, we can deliver an exceptional background screening experience.”