‘Industry Consolidation Benefits the Sector and Country’-MTN

MTN believes that investing in South Africa’s fiber network infrastructure is positive. Additionally, the consolidation of the industry is seen as both inevitable and desirable within the national and international landscape.

Maziv merger

“MTN is not opposing the merger, nor does it support a prohibition of the proposed Vodacom – Maziv merger. Where there is market consolidation, scrutiny is required to ensure that there is no substantial harm to competition. If material concerns of anti-competitive conduct arise, these should be sufficiently mitigated by conditions that are comprehensive, effective, monitorable, and enforceable.” says MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi

We confirm our participation in the Competition Tribunal’s merger proceedings regarding the Vodacom and Maziv transaction. As part of its investigation into this merger, the Tribunal reached out to MTN to gather information and seek our perspectives, following standard procedure.

Merger, market remedies

We have submitted concerns, focusing MTN’s involvement on three key areas: the competitive impacts of the proposed merger, defining the market, and considering potential remedies if conditional approval is granted.

We believe the Tribunal’s final decision could establish a precedent for evaluating future merger applications, potentially influencing the feasibility of beneficial market consolidations.

“We believe that our participation in the merger proceedings will assist the Competition Tribunal in its adjudication of the proposed merger and establish a sustainable framework to govern such transactions in the future.” concludes Molapisi