Vox launched its 5G service in South Africa on May 6, 2024.

The service offers high-speed connectivity and exceptional performance, connecting up to 10,000 users and offering speeds at least 10 times faster than 4G. Vox’s extensive network of 5G towers aims to enhance consumer and business service delivery.

“Our offering is designed to be competitive on both pricing and service delivery, ensuring customers can experience the exceptional speeds and capabilities of 5G within a well-developed, reliable environment, says Chris Boshoff, Senior Product Manager at Vox.

The service significantly enhances Vox’s unique portfolio of solutions by offering vital 5G capabilities that meet the needs of customers. 5G network services are ten times quicker than LTE network services, improving performance in a variety of industries such as gaming, home entertainment, business, and manufacturing. The solution’s low latency is crucial; it reduces data transfer time between devices, increases network speed, allows for real-time transactions, and enables high-end technological solutions across many sectors and niches.

“The value of low latency cannot be understated,” says Boshoff. “It is an essential ingredient in delivering real-time data analytics and decision-making, and it is central to the capabilities of next-generation voice, video, and gaming solutions. Within manufacturing, it drives the functionality of the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), for example. In business, it allows for organizations to embrace the remote or hybrid working model as employees have access to exceptional connectivity outside of the office.”

“I think it’s important to acknowledge the significant impact 5G is going to have on the eSports industry,” says Boshoff. “It’s a growing segment in South Africa that’s accessible to all levels of community and drives both inclusion and growth. South Africa is a pool of fresh, untapped talent that’s poised to drive advancements and engagement in eSports.”

Vox Network’s 5G connectivity enhances business growth, transforms consumer service delivery, provides access to innovative services, and creates an attractive investment environment.

“Connectivity is one of the core drivers of growth and the economy,” concludes Boshoff. “Our introduction of 5G forms part of our commitment to supporting a thriving economy and connected community.”