World Record for Reaching North Pole on a Powered Parachute

Russian pilots Fyodor Konyukhov and Igor Potapkin successfully attempted the world’s first flight in the high-latitude Arctic using a two-seat powered parachute (also known as a motorized paraglider). They flew from the Franz Josef Land archipelago to the geographic North Pole.

Record setting

The record-setting flight covered 440 km and lasted 10 hours and 13 minutes, from 16:29 on July 7 to 02:42 on July 8 (Moscow time). It took place in the airspace between 57-60 degrees east longitude at altitudes ranging from 267 to 835 meters above the surface. The average speed achieved was 47 kilometers per hour.

High- Technology

Rosatom provided high-tech materials to create a unique fairing fitted to the paraglider. Carbon and glass fiber-based fabrics were used in its construction. These enhancements improved the paraglider’s aerodynamic performance, allowing the Russian crew to extend their maximum flight range from 900 to 1200-1300 km.

“Rosatom has always provided me with technological support. It is no exaggeration to say that the Rosatom specialists working with composites have made a significant contribution to the success of our project. Today, Russia’s composites industry has also set a record, because the glass and carbon fibre used in the paraglider has been tested for durability in harsh Arctic conditions.” Konyukhov commented on the flight