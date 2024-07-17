Wednesday, July 17, 2024
No menu items!
type here...
Africa By RegionEast AfricaNorth AfricaSouthern AfricaWest Africa
Updated:

World Record for Reaching North Pole on a Powered Parachute

Vusi Melane
By Vusi Melane
High powered parachute
Must Read
Vusi Melane
Vusi Melane
Staff Writer

Russian pilots Fyodor Konyukhov and Igor Potapkin successfully attempted the world’s first flight in the high-latitude Arctic using a two-seat powered parachute (also known as a motorized paraglider). They flew from the Franz Josef Land archipelago to the geographic North Pole.

Record setting


The record-setting flight covered 440 km and lasted 10 hours and 13 minutes, from 16:29 on July 7 to 02:42 on July 8 (Moscow time). It took place in the airspace between 57-60 degrees east longitude at altitudes ranging from 267 to 835 meters above the surface. The average speed achieved was 47 kilometers per hour.

High- Technology

Hi- Tech Equipment on powered record setting parachute.

Rosatom provided high-tech materials to create a unique fairing fitted to the paraglider. Carbon and glass fiber-based fabrics were used in its construction. These enhancements improved the paraglider’s aerodynamic performance, allowing the Russian crew to extend their maximum flight range from 900 to 1200-1300 km.

“Rosatom has always provided me with technological support. It is no exaggeration to say that the Rosatom specialists working with composites have made a significant contribution to the success of our project. Today, Russia’s composites industry has also set a record, because the glass and carbon fibre used in the paraglider has been tested for durability in harsh Arctic conditions.” Konyukhov commented on the flight

The crew was transported to the starting point of their route aboard the nuclear-powered icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy, owned by Atomflot, a company of Rosatom. This icebreaker is one of seven that escorts commercial vessels along the Northern Sea Route (NSR), an Arctic transportation corridor that could significantly impact global supply chains, including those involving Africa.

The pilots flew over the North Pole and ended up in the Western Hemisphere. They selected an ice floe for landing, despite challenging conditions with strong winds and no visible landmarks. Upon landing, they used a satellite phone to report their successful flight and reaching the North Pole. They set up camp and prepared for a day’s drift while awaiting pickup by the 50 Let Pobedy icebreaker. Regular satellite contact and automatic transmission of buoy coordinates ensure their location is monitored. The pilots will be retrieved from the ice floe in a routine operation following established procedures.

Transforming the NSR

Several major transportation corridors are in operation today, including the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), routes via the Suez Canal, Bab-el-Mandeb, and Malacca Strait. New routes are emerging in the Arctic region, such as the Northwest Passage and the Northern Sea Route (NSR). Rosatom aims to transform the NSR into a vital transport route connecting Europe, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Rosatom State Corporation is a diversified holding company with interests in power engineering, mechanical engineering, and construction. It focuses on developing low-carbon energy generation, including wind power. Rosatom is a global leader in nuclear power generation, accounting for approximately 20% of global output, and holds the largest portfolio of nuclear power plant construction orders worldwide, with 33 units under various stages of implementation across 10 countries. The corporation also produces innovative non-nuclear products, oversees logistics and NSR development, and implements environmental initiatives. Rosatom comprises over 450 enterprises and organizations, employing more than 350,000 people.

Previous article
‘Industry Consolidation Benefits the Sector and Country’-MTN
- Advertisement -
Africa By RegionVusi Melane -

‘Industry Consolidation Benefits the Sector and Country’-MTN

MTN believes that investing in South Africa's fiber network infrastructure is positive. Additionally, the consolidation of the industry is...
Latest News
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Services

Links

Stay connected

- Advertisement -

© IT News Africa | All rights reserved.