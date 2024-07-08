ATS Network Management: Proud Sponsor of DFA 2024

The Digital Finance Africa 2024 conference was hosted last week Thursday 4 July 2024, IT News Africa takes this opportunity to thank one of its sponsors: ATS Network Management, which participated as a bronze sponsor in this prestigious annual event at The Maslow Hotel, Sandton in Johannesburg, South Africa.

ATS Network Management (Pty) Ltd was established in 1996 to offer clients cutting-edge network management solutions. Their services encompass diagnostics, analysis, performance management, and tools that optimize enterprise networks.

Rapid expansion of networking

Today, enterprise networks fulfill the promise of client/server computing and web-based distributed networks, alongside the challenge of remote work environments. These networks are crucial for organizational productivity and operational continuity. However, the rapid expansion of networking and the Internet amplifies the complexity and costs of managing these environments.

As enterprise networks grow in importance and functionality, they become increasingly distributed, incorporating remote users and resources. This complexity demands substantial resources from organizations. Networks must operate continuously and meet performance standards, although they remain vulnerable to security breaches and cyber threats, acknowledging that no network is entirely secure. Notably, employee actions can pose significant security risks.

Monitoring solutions

Effective monitoring solutions must provide diagnostic, monitoring, and alerting capabilities. These solutions collect real-time data on network usage, application logs, security incidents, and database activities, enabling thorough analysis and proactive alerts.

For large enterprise networks, integration of these components is essential, covering diverse topologies and compatible with industry-standard components irrespective of brand or operating system.

ATS Network Management is dedicated to addressing these challenges with their range of network monitoring, performance management, and cybersecurity products and services.

ATS Network Management solutions encompass:

Network Management

Application Performance Management

Database Performance Management

Helpdesk Services

Configuration Management

Security Monitoring

Access Rights Management

Web Performance Management

Phishing Awareness and Cybersecurity Training

ATNS Network Management partners with leading vendors such as SolarWinds for IT Ops management, Panorays for third-party supply chain management, CyberBit for security threat training, and Phriendly Phishing for phishing protection and training. These vendors are recognized as industry leaders by Gartner, IDC, and other authorities.

ATS Network Management distributes and implements solutions through a dedicated partner network across South Africa and throughout Africa, spanning over 28 countries. With over 17 years of experience and as a trusted partner of SolarWinds and other vendors, we are a powerhouse value-added distributor and implementation service provider in Africa.

Source: ATS Network Management