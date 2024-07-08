CloudZA Shines as Bronze Sponsor at #DFA 2024

The Digital Finance Africa 2024 Summit, which took place at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, on the 4th of July, is a brilliant example of innovation and progress in the rapidly evolving sector of financial technology. With great pleasure, the summit announced CloudZA as one of its esteemed bronze sponsors for the current year.

Leading the way in offering dependable, scalable, and safe cloud infrastructure services, CloudZA is a South African-based cloud professional services firm that helps organizations become cloud-native by assisting them in their cloud journey.

Their proficiency in cloud computing empowers financial organizations to leverage data, enhance client experiences, and innovate at a never-before-seen speed.

The team of certified cloud engineers, including cloud architects, DevOps engineers, and system administrators, specializes in digital transformation, web application development, and deployment, helping businesses achieve their goals efficiently.

They aim for customer excellence and simplify powerful cloud technologies, ensuring the optimal way to run an organization’s workload. Their team of experts is dedicated to providing top-notch services and support, ultimately driving success for their clients.

CloudZA’s mission is to drive cloud awareness and assist organizations with their cloud adoption journey, bridging the skills gap by working with organizations to understand their business and provide a migration plan to implement cloud-based solutions.

As the continent continues to embrace digital transformation, CloudZA’s services will play a pivotal role in ensuring that financial institutions have the technological support they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

As a bronze sponsor, CloudZA is positioned to showcase its cutting-edge cloud solutions that are crucial for the backbone of modern banking.