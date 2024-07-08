New Director of Statistics Named at African Development Bank

With immediate effect, Dr. Babatunde Samson Omotosho, a statistician and economist, will lead the Statistics Department of the African Development Bank.

Nigerian-born Dr. Omotosho has over 21 years of expertise in creating data strategies that support organizational strategic goals. His areas of competence include policy analysis, macroeconomic research, analytics, and data gathering.

Dr. Omotosho was previously the Director of Research and Statistics at Sierra Leone’s West African Monetary Agency (WAMA), where he was seconded by the Central Bank of Nigeria. At WAMA, he provided advice on monetary and economic unification within the Economic Community of West African States.

He formerly worked in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Statistics and Research Departments in a variety of capacities. As Assistant Director of the Statistics Department, he oversaw the data analytics team and pioneered initiatives in big data and analytics, survey automation, data sharing infrastructure improvement, and social media listening technologies. His leadership established a data analytics culture, which drove innovation and efficiency in the Central Bank’s operational and policy operations.

Dr. Omotosho has degrees in economics from the University of Glasgow, United Kingdom (2021), the University of St Andrews, United Kingdom (2011), the University of Benin, Nigeria (2008), the University of Ilorin, Nigeria (2000), and the University of Benin, Nigeria (2008).

His publications in esteemed journals span a wide range of subjects, such as big data, econometrics, business cycle drivers, the macroeconomic effects of resource shocks on small, open, emerging economies, and the interactions between monetary and fiscal policy.

Dr. Omotosho is affiliated with the Nigerian Statistical Association, the International Association for Official Statistics, and the Royal Statistical Society.

In his remarks on the appointment, Dr. Omotosho expressed gratitude to President Adesina for the opportunity to contribute to the African Development Bank Group’s success and growth. He emphasized his commitment to collaborating effectively with the bank’s senior leadership, colleagues, and strategic partners.

Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, commented on the appointment, highlighting Dr. Omotosho’s esteemed reputation and robust track record in statistics, economics, and data analytics. He affirmed Dr. Omotosho’s role in advancing the bank’s strategic objectives and sustaining long-term development goals through a robust data ecosystem.