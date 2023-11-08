Zarcare Sponsors #HISA2023

Zarcare a South African online platform that connects experienced healthcare and wellness providers to people seeking health and wellness services, is welcomed by IT News Africa for the Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2023.

Zarcare will be showcasing their brand at the annual prestigious Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa that is scheduled to take place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on 29 – 30 November 2023.

Zarcare offers a platform that connects healthcare providers with individuals seeking medical services. Their service eliminates the need to visit a medical providers office or medical centre for non-emergency health needs and enables members to access quality healthcare services remotely through the platform from the comfort of their homes or workplace. The one stop healthcare search index allows those in search of medical and wellness services to register a profile, book and pay directly from the platform for a consultation.

Zarcare also facilitates online audio or video consultations with carefully selected providers from South Africa. Patients will also be given prescriptions and a sick note from providers registered on the site. Patient medical history is also made available through the platform at any time.

Through leveraging technology, Zarcare’s digital infrastructure provides access to experts, establishes trusted connections, and offers a reliable place for care that is easily accessible for anyone with a device that can connect to the internet. Their team genuinely cares about making a social impact and enabling national health and well-being services.

As a sponsor of the Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2023, Zarcare will showcase its innovative digital healthcare platform offering attendees the opportunity to engage with the creators and users of their solutions.

Zarcare’s Founder and Managing Director, Annie Gwerengwe will be speaking about recognising the transformative potential of technology, emphasising the role of telehealth wearable health devices, and user-friendly healthcare applications in fostering individual agency and holistic well-being.

Annie Gwerengwe, Founder and Managing Director of Zarcare is one of the keynote speakers at the summit. She is a driving force in marketing, wellness and social impact and will be sharing her wealth in knowledge of over 15 years of diversified industry experience and academic prowess at the event. With a strong command of people management and an insightful understanding of consumer behaviour, she emerges as a seasoned professional adept at driving holistic and impactful strategies across various sectors.

