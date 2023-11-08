Uber Celebrates 10 Years in SA by Launching its First Electric Mobility Product

Uber Commemorates 10-year Anniversary in South Africa. To celebrate the milestone, they officially launched the country’s first electric mobility product, along with a number of new innovative mobility and delivery products and the expansion of existing features to new geographies in the country.

Speaking at the celebration, Kagiso Khaole General Manager of Uber Sub-Saharan Africa, said, “Our mobility business in South Africa has grown over the past few years, evidenced by expansion to nearly 30 cities across the country, and providing independent earning opportunities for over 20,000 earners.”

The product which is now available in Cape Town is a key step in transitioning the Uber Package fleet into fully electric vehicles by the end of 2023. This is inline with Uber’s global target of becoming a zero-emission platform by 2040.

Uber has also added a Store Pick-Up feature to its service offerings. This new feature will enable users to book a delivery person to collect any prepaid items from any store. In addition, Uber is expanding Uber Van to Cape Town, its luxury rideshare offering Uber Black to Durban, and the addition of Reserve Airport Pickup for its UberX, Uber Comfort, and Uber XL rides.

Uber Live

Uber Eats will also introduce a new feature called Uber Live, a mobile ordering solution that puts the Uber Eats pick-up product into the hands of users when they are doing something they love. They can access this feature from an airport, sport stadium, concert venue or music festival.

“This new feature will eliminate endless queues to allow users to enjoy the event to the fullest,” said Nakampe Molewa, General Manager of Uber Eats for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Empowering customers, communities and cities with accessible mobility

A decade since its launch in South Africa, Uber now serves more than 80% of the urban population in close to 30 cities across the country and has enabled more than 1 million economic opportunities in South Africa through its commitment to affordable, accessible, safe and sustainable transportation.

Additional data on South African riders, drivers and eaters shows that: