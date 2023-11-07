Nextivity unveils the Cel-Fi Quatra Evo: the future of multi-carrier 5G signal boosting

Nexivity that positions itself as industry leaders in intelligent cellular coverage solutions, has now made the Cel-Fi Quatra Evo available. This active distributed antenna system (DAS) supports up to 4G coverage for single, or dual-carrier cellular networks.

A complement to the flagship Cel-Quatra 4000 series (supporting up to four cellular networks), the Quatra Evo features the latest Nextivity proprietary 4th generation IntelliBoost chip to provide the best echo cancellation, gain, and coverage footprint in a single- or dual-operator Quatra system to date.

Ideal for a Range of Enterprise Environments

The Cel-Fi Quatra Evo is ideal for a range of enterprise environments. These include healthcare, retail, education, and corporate offices. In addition to providing businesses with future-proof technology that will support mobile network operator (MNO) signals now and for years to come, Cel-Fi Quatra Evo offers the flexibility to customise operator band configurations depending on needs and applications. Companies can choose to improve cellular connectivity for four bands for a single operator or two bands each for two different operator networks simultaneously.

“Our first Cel-Fi Quatra systems were single- and dual-operator solutions, which paved the way for our multi-carrier and private networking active DAS hybrid systems,” says Stephen Kowal, CCO of Nextivity. “Cel-Fi Quatra Evo features the latest Nextivity technology and innovation to provide a new level of performance, ease of installation, and flexibility for customers and applications needing improved cellular connectivity for up to two MNO signals.”

The features of the Cel-Fi Quatra Evo include: