Tarsus On Demand’s Key Strategies for Cloud Success

As technological advancements and market dynamics continue to evolve, staying ahead of the curve is no easy feat. For Senzo Mbhele, Managing Director at Tarsus On Demand, the vision for the future is rooted in the belief that a successful business should be built ‘for the people, by the people’.

What does the future hold for players in the cloud space? What is going to flip the switch between merely surviving and ultimately thriving? The key, Mbhele believes, lies in the hands of people who have been equipped to adapt and to face change with a sense of anticipation, rather than a fear of the unknown.

He believes that change is not a technology concern, but rather an area of great potential for people. Mbhele shares the inside scope of the Tarsus on Demand approach to building and growing a thriving business and shares a list of three key strategies to achieve cloud success:

Automation and efficiency

Optimising the core is vital in ensuring that everything that should work does so efficiently. While automation takes centre stage in this endeavour, it should not be automation for the sake of it. The focus should rather be on making a strategic effort to improve internal and external processes, procedures, and engagements. This is the approach that Tarsus in their pursuit of making everything run smoother, ensuring that people are adequately equipped with the skills, technology and most importantly, the time, to deliver service that delights both customers and partners.

2. Growth and Innovation

The second pillar focuses on expansion and growth. Maintaining the status quo is not an option for any business, let alone Tarsus On Demand. The company is commits to stay focused on pushing boundaries, exploring new offerings, services, and solutions to bring to market.

3. Nurturing the people: Attracting and retaining talent

A company is only as strong as the people who walk its corridors. Retaining and attracting the right talent is critical. It’s about creating a workplace where individuals not only want to work but thrive. Reducing churn and ensuring the right cultural fit are key components of this pillar.