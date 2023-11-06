Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2023: Key Topics

The Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2023 is a premier event that will bring together healthcare leaders, experts, and innovators from across the continent and beyond. The summit will occur on November 29th and 30th at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The summit’s theme is “Leveraging Technology to Reduce Healthcare Inequalities in Africa”

The summit will discuss some of the key topics:

The digital divide in public healthcare & how to bridge it

Innovative healthcare solutions for marginalized communities & how to deliver them

The future of healthcare in Africa & how to prepare for it

Transforming Healthcare: Innovations driving change in Africa

Digital Healthcare Infrastructure & Access in Africa

Innovations in Healthcare Delivery

Exploring innovative approaches to maternal & child health

The summit will feature innovative healthcare solutions, facilitate interaction with creators and users, and honor healthcare leaders & executives.

It is a platform to learn, share, network, and collaborate with the best minds and organizations about the latest solutions, technologies, and trends in healthcare across the continent.

Anyone interested in or involved in healthcare innovation and digital transformation in Africa can register @HISA2023 | Register Now – IT News Africa | Events.