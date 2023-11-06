Fintech App Minit Money Launches Money Sending to Zambia

Blockchain remittance app Minit Money has opened its first Southern African remittance corridor, enabling Zambians living in South Africa to easily and affordably send money home.

Minit Money is a app designed to facilitate the money transfers across the African continent. The app provides secure and reliable money transfers at affordable rates, and is available free to download from all the app stores.

Co-founder and CEO of Minit Money, Angus Brown says, “We’re delighted to announce the launch of Minit Money’s ability to serve the Zambia diaspora community in South Africa. We have experienced significant growth in our exisiting corridors of Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Cameroon, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast & Kenya and the Zambia launch marks our first foray into the Southern region.”

Historically, South Africa and Zambia have a long history of cooperation. During the apartheid era in South Africa, Zambia played a pivotal role in supporting the South African liberation movement. As a neighbouring country with a commitment to justice and equality, Zambia provided refuge and assistance to anti-apartheid activists, including prominent figures like Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo.

The two countries also share strong economic ties which are driven primarily by the copper mining industry. Zambia is one of the world’s leading copper producers, while South Africa is a key player in the mining and metallurgy sectors.

This connection also extends to the mining industry. South African mining companies have been investing in Zambia’s copper industry, fostering technological advancements, and promoting job creation. The economic ties extend to infrastructure development, upgrading transportation networks and supporting extraction and export of copper resources.

This economic partnership not only benefits both nations but also contributes to the growth and sustainability of the global copper market. Many Zambians have family members who have found work in South Africa’s economic hubs.

Minit Money provides an easy-to-use consumer digital remittance app that leverages blockchain technology to make sending money easy, fast and low-cost. The launch of the South Africa to Zambia corridor is set to create significant savings for users, improve sending speeds and provide a seamless user experience for Zambians living in South Africa.