CMC Networks Partners with SafetySA

CMC Networks , a global Tier 1 service provider, has been selected by SafetySA, a leading provider of Testing, Inspection, Certification (TIC) and Training solutions, to upgrade its network and thereby improve service delivery to its customer base. The migration from MPLS to a software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) enables improved speed and security of SafetySA’s connectivity between its sites.

Specialists in TIC and Training Solutions

SafetySA specialises in providing TIC and Training solutions with a particular focus on food safety and workplace safety across a wide range of industry verticals, including mining, oil and gas, transport and logistics, agriculture, financial services, government, pharmaceutical, hospitality, construction, retail and more.

Key customer facing brands include SafetyCloud, AssureCloud, NOSA, NQA and SAMTRAC. CMC Networks designed and implemented a hybrid network consisting of SD-WAN interconnected with SafetySA’s existing MPLS. This enables SafetySA to migrate its sites from MPLS to SD-WAN in a staged approach, without any risks of network disruption.

“For enterprises across Africa and beyond, network performance and efficiency are crucial for success. Businesses simply can’t afford to have rigid, legacy network infrastructure hindering their growth,” said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks.

“By working with SafetySA, we’re helping to enable fast, secure and seamless safety service delivery to enterprises across a wide spectrum of industries in South Africa. We took our local market knowledge, experience and solutions, and packaged it all up into a comprehensive solution to meet SafetySA’s network requirements both now and into the future.”

Controllable Network Connectivity

CMC designed and implemented a fully meshed Juniper Session Smart Router (SSR) SD-WAN with high availability nodes in multiple SafetySA and NOSA training centres across South Africa. This was delivered using CMC’s dual IP Premier Direct Internet Access (DIA) service with the highest level of SLA. CMC Networks can control SafetySA’s underlay network connectivity via IP packet forwarding, ensuring the seamless provisioning of services across SafetySA’s network.

Deployment of High Availability Node

A high availability node was deployed in one of CMC’s Johannesburg data centres to facilitate the interconnectivity with SafetySA’s existing MPLS network, with a cross-connect to enable a smooth network transition. CMC Networks is delivering a fully managed service with a full suite of features including a dedicated service manager, SLA reporting, trend analysis and extensive consulting.

“Workplace safety and food safety is incredibly important to our customers located across South Africa and beyond. To best support our customers in this regard, it is critical we have the tools, processes and expertise to deliver our solutions seamlessly,” said Pieter Erasmus, CEO at SafetySA. “Our existing network was unable to provide the flexibility or scalability we needed. CMC Networks has delivered a solution that can move with the speed of our business, with a team of network experts there to support us every step of the way.”

Ensuring Secure Traffic Flow

An additional virtual appliance was deployed in Microsoft Azure to connect the network to SafetySA’s workloads running in Azure South Africa North. CMC is leveraging Zero-Trust and Layer 3-4 security capabilities to ensure that only valid, secure traffic travels across SafetySA’s network.

Generic Internet traffic is steered towards SafetySA’s Fortigate security stack in Azure, while trusted Internet traffic is configured to breakout from site locally. This ensures the best blend of security and application performance for SafetySA and its enterprise customers across verticals.