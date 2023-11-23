Hollard’s New Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

Hollard has appointed Hazel Chimhandamba as its new Chief Marketing Officer, bringing her extensive experience from the telecommunications, banking, and insurance sectors.

Formerly the executive head of marketing at Cell C, she is recognized for her achievements, including awards and brand recognition. With a background at Outsurance and Standard Bank Group, she is excited to contribute to Hollard’s transformative journey across the African continent.

“I am truly excited to take on this new challenge and look forward to becoming a Hollardite. The Group is on a transformative journey as it expands on the African continent, and I am honored to be part of a team that is driving this Pan-African strategy while offering localized solutions in each operating country,” says Hazel.

Passionate about leadership and customer-centric approaches, Chimhandamba holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science; a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Marketing from the University of South Africa; a certificate in digital marketing from the University of Cape Town; and a certificate in sales and marketing from the Institute of Marketing Management.

She is also devoted to supporting art and sports development in local communities.