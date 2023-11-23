Leveraging the transformative potential of startups and entrepreneurship

WeThinkCode_, RLabs, and E Squared Investments have joined forces to address youth unemployment through a comprehensive entrepreneurship program.

A recent entrepreneurship pitch day at WeThinkCode_ campuses in Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban marked a significant step in this collaborative initiative. The program, designed to equip alumni with essential business skills, has resulted in diverse ventures ranging from fostering digital skills for young girls to creating mobile applications facilitating job searches and access to education resources.

Impact of Investments in Nurturing Entrepreneurial Endeavours

With South Africa grappling with a youth unemployment crisis, the strategic partnership underscores the role of impact investments in nurturing entrepreneurial endeavors. Cheryl Jacob, Head of Social Entrepreneurship at E Squared Investments, emphasizes the importance of collaboration, patience, and catalytic capital in addressing this critical issue.

Vital Role of Incubators and Accelerators

Incubators and accelerators play a vital role in supporting fledgling companies, offering mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities.

Mareldia Wentzel, Chief at RLabs South Africa, highlights the urgency of stimulating startup ecosystems to provide young South Africans with an alternative path to economic empowerment, self-reliance, and innovation-driven job creation.

Fostering Innovation for Entrepreneurs to Thrive

The success of this innovative program extends beyond immediate problem-solving, shaping a brighter future for the nation. Sethu Komani, Chief Commercial Officer at WeThinkCode_, emphasizes the instrumental role of partnerships with RLabs and E Squared Investments in fostering innovation and creating an environment conducive to the thriving of young entrepreneurs.

The Groundwork for a Prosperous Future

South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis is met with resilience and creativity from its young entrepreneurs. Beyond addressing immediate needs, these ventures are laying the groundwork for a more inclusive and prosperous future.

In the broader context of global entrepreneurship trends, South Africa’s collaborative efforts between government, the private sector, and its entrepreneurial youth are spearheading a transformative wave, redefining the employment landscape and positioning the country as a beacon of innovation on the world stage.