Dell Technologies Launches Innovative APEX Portfolio

Dell Technologies has unveiled a range of new products and enhancements within its APEX portfolio of infrastructure, platforms, and solutions.

These offerings are designed to simplify cloud experiences, accelerate business outcomes, and enhance the value of as-a-service.

Customers can now unlock advanced efficiency and multi-cloud adaptability with Dell PowerFlex and APEX Block Storage for modern workloads.

PowerFlex and APEX Block Storage for Microsoft Azure underscore Dell Technologies’ unwavering dedication to preparing organizations for today’s challenges and those of the future. From delivering groundbreaking efficiencies to pioneering multi-cloud capabilities.

PowerFlex 4.5: Where Agility Meets Innovation

PowerFlex’s software-defined infrastructure is engineered to keep pace with the ever-changing demands of contemporary workloads. What sets PowerFlex apart is its exceptional performance and scalability, seamlessly amalgamating diverse workloads to ensure organizations can confidently perform under the most demanding circumstances.

Its array of features provides unrivaled agility, allowing for independent or synchronized scaling of computing and storage in on-premises environments. Built-in automation tools streamline DevOps processes, elevating overall IT efficiency. Its inherent resilience is evident in a self-healing architecture that minimizes downtime and enables seamless business operations.

Building upon these foundational capabilities, the PowerFlex 4.5 release introduces significant advancements. Rooted in Dell’s enduring commitment to software-driven innovation, this iteration promises a perpetually modern storage experience, while enhancing the platform’s core strengths, pioneering efficiency breakthroughs, and enabling cutting-edge multi-cloud capabilities.

With key features such as exceptional performance, unmatched scalability, flexible deployment options, and enterprise-grade resiliency, organizations can optimize a wide range of block-based workloads, from databases and analytics to Dev/Test, virtualization, and containers.

Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Microsoft Azure

By combining cloud agility with proven enterprise capabilities, APEX Block Storage for Microsoft Azure empowers customers to scale capacity and performance to meet the most demanding workloads and SLAs in multi-cloud settings.