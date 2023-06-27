Salesforce talks up ‘Ai Cloud’ at Johannesburg event

Salesforce, a global leader in CRM, hosted World Tour Essentials earlier this month at the Kyalami Convention Centre in Midrand. The event attracted more than 2000 delegates from the Salesforce ecosystem, including partners and customers. They came to hear the latest updates and insights from the company.

The main theme of the event was the potential of AI-data-CRM integration for businesses that want to succeed. Representatives from various industries such as banking, retail, and telecoms learned how Salesforce Customer360 is enhancing customer engagement and business performance in challenging economic times.

The event was a virtual gathering of a diverse group of partners, customers, experts, and stakeholders from different industries. They shared and learned from each other through multiple breakout sessions. They also explored how Salesforce’s latest innovations are driving their Digital Transformation projects and outcomes.

Innovations for customer success now

Most notable among the solutions announced by Salesforce was the recently launched AI Cloud, a new suite of products designed to be enterprise ready for businesses to leverage the power and potential of generative AI for business.

With AI Cloud, Salesforce’s existing product portfolio, across all applications and workflows, can be augmented with AI capabilities.

AI Cloud will boost productivity across all applications and workflows as it integrates with existing Salesforce technologies including Einstein, Data Cloud, Tableau, Flow and MuleSoft.

Sustained growth in the region

In his keynote address Zuko Mdwaba, Salesforce Area VP / Africa Executive & South Africa Country Leader, reported that Salesforce growth in South Africa is ahead of the global average – a not-so-insignificant achievement considering that Salesforce was only first set up as a legal entity in South Africa 18 months ago.

This growth is evident in Salesforce’s growing number of partners and certifications. Partner Certifications grew by 61%. Partner Certified Individuals grew by 58%, as reported at the end of Q1 of FY24. Additionally, partners that hold certifications grew by 39%.

The growth was further evidenced at the presence of 10 prominent customers including; ABSA, Capitec, Clicks, HearX, MultiChoice, Namibia Brewery Limited, NetFlorist, Sasol, Standard Bank and The Invigilator.

Collective effort for a collective challenge

Salesforce remains committed to helping solve one of South Africa’s key challenges – the digital skills gap and job creation. Last year Ursula Fear, Senior Talent Programme Manager at Salesforce South Africa, announced the Salesforce ecosystem is expected to create 31,800 new jobs and generate $5.1 billion in new business revenue in South Africa by 2026.

In furtherment of this commitment, Ursula announced Saleforce’s partnership with Collective, a private sector-led initiative aimed at addressing the massive gap between the oversupply of digital jobs and the undersupply of people with the skills to fill them in South Africa. She says, “ It is a collective effort to equip our country’s youth with the digital skills needed to radically increase employment and make a meaningful contribution to the economy. Salesforce believes business is a platform for change and that it is by coming together that we can make a difference”, explains Ursula, adding that, “Collective X is one of the vehicles through which Salesforce is realising its commitment to fit for purpose skills and sustainable job creating in South Africa.”

Delegates at the event were also invited to give back at the event by packing 20 000 meal kits for Rise Against Hunger, an NPO working to eradicate childhood hunger in Southern Africa.

