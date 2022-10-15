Zambia: Airtel Africa acquires spectrum for $29 million

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, today announces that its Zambia subsidiary, Airtel Networks Zambia plc (‘Airtel Zambia’), has purchased 60 MHz of additional spectrum spread across the 800 MHz and 2600 MHz bands from the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA), for a gross consideration of $29m, payable in local currency.

This additional spectrum will support our network expansion in the market for both mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband capability, including 5G rollout, providing significant capacity to accommodate our continued strong data growth in the country.

Zambia is one of our largest markets by revenue. This investment reflects our continued confidence in the opportunity inherent in the Zambian market, supporting the local communities and economies through furthering digital inclusion and connectivity.

Staff writer