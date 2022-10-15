Gambia: Huawei and Monty Mobile form a strategic partnership, starting with Comium

Monty Mobile, the global fast growing telecommunication company offering innovative technology and communication solutions, partnered up with Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, to further elevate the network of Gambian GSM certified mobile operator, Comium, with groundbreaking products and solutions.

Earlier this year, Monty Mobile had officially taken over the management and operations of Comium with the vision to revolutionize the operator’s offering, paving the way towards 5G networks technology. Monty Mobile chose The Gambia and Comium operation as both have the key attributes to showcase a successful model where The Gambia will be the gateway for Monty Mobile into Western Africa.

On the occasion, Mr. Lionel Liu, CEO of Huawei West Africa, stated “We are looking forward for this new long-term collaboration with Monty Mobile which will be a turning point in revamping Comium Gambia’s telecom infrastructure and the start of many upcoming projects in alignment with their vision to expand their operation across the African market”.

Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Monty Mobile Gambia, Mr. Marwan Khoury, added: “Choosing Huawei, the leading global provider of ICT infrastructure, as a strategic partner to Monty Mobile, starting with Comium, is in line with our ICT vision for the African market. Gambia being our gateway into Africa, we will ensure that our success story will pave the way for an expansion across the region. We will be showcasing state of the art commercial services tailored to the market as we address it in a very relevant way to the people of The Gambia and from Gambia to the rest of Africa”.

This exciting new venture is just the beginning of a substantial transformation that will unfold in 2023, as Monty Mobile aims to pioneer the latest cutting-edge technology on the African market.

Staff writer